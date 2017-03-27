Search for European Championship volunteers begins

People across Scotland are being given the chance to volunteer and be the face of the inaugural European Championships in 2018.

More than 3,000 people will welcome athletes, officials , media and spectators to the new event being staged in Glasgow and across Scotland, as well as Berlin in Germany. It brings together seven sports and 4,500 elite athletes over 10 days of action in August next year.

The Scottish Government is providing seventy per-cent of the funding for the events taking place in Scotland.

People over the age of 16, regardless of their experience and circumstances, will be welcome to apply to become a volunteer and the recruitment process runs from today up until 31 July 2017.

Minister for Sport and Public Health Aileen Campbell said: “The 2018 European Championships will be an event screened across the world and it’s the perfect opportunity for us to show what Scotland has to offer. As a nation with an impeccable reputation for hosting major tournaments, we will strive to further enhance our standing and key to that is the people of Scotland.

“Volunteers are an integral part of major events and our communities, and it’s also good for the volunteer too – building skills and confidence, enhancing employability and supporting mental well-being.

“Our amazing Clydesiders were one of the many successes of the 2014 Commonwealth Games and we want to bring that same enthusiasm to 2018 by having people from across the country and from a wide-range of backgrounds to apply, get involved and volunteer to welcome the world to Scotland.”