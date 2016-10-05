Stonehaven Racer wins Fiesta Championship

It has been a season to remember for Stonehaven racing enthusiast Jim Deans who won the Scottish Motor Racing Fiesta XR2 Championship.

The achievement was particularly impressive given that Jim has only been racing for three years.

In his first season Jim came third in the championship and won the Newcomers Cup and the following year he finished second in the Championship before going all the way and winning the title this season.

The Championship is contested over 16 races over eight meetings held at Knockhill Racing Circuit with one race being held at the Oulton Park Racetrack near Chester.

“It was a mixed feeling of elation and relief to win.” Said Jim.

“I knew going into the final race that I needed to finish at least third to secure the Championship.

“I managed to come in second so it was a massive relief for it to all be over and I was elated to have won.”

Jim became involved in the sport through a long-standing interest in motor racing and he eventually managed to save enough money to be able to compete.

After his first two years, Jim had only intended to compete for half of a third season however, after winning the first four races he was determined to go on and try and win the championship.

“It’s an expensive hobby, you have to factor in car maintenance, tyres, entrance fees and several other costs to be able to take par in these races.

“I would love to be able to continue racing but to do so, I’m going to have to secure some sponsorship.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Jim can get in touch with The Mearns Leader by emailing news@mearnleader.com for more details.