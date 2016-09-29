Three is the magic number for Michael

Local Stonehaven runner Michael Hopkins recently completed three running events in less than three weeks, finishing up two half marathons and full marathon.

The 33-year-old night manager of Village Hotel in Kingswells, Aberdeen, achieved Great North Run in Newcastle to South Shields half marathon on September 11 in one hour 54 minutess and came in 7553rd out of 56,000.

On September 17 he completed the Crathes half marathon in one hour 53 minutes, 196 out of 523, and then finished in four hours 38 minutes at the Loch Ness Marathon where he came 1631 out of 2648 for Inverness Marathon.

Michael raised a three-figure sum for three seperate charities from all three events which were Clic Sargent, National Trust of Scotland and Aberdeen Lung Cancer fund.

He said: “Thanks to all my family, friends, neighbours and work collegues.”

Michael, who has few things up his sleeve for next year’s plans, will be taking on the Stirling Marathon next May.