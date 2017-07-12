2017 Stonehaven Games set to be an event to remember

Stonehaven Highland Games will take place this weekend with this year’s event shaping up to be an occasion to remember.

Held at Mackie Academy playing fields, the event on Sunday (July 16) will see a wide range of traditional events including a Pipe Band competition, Highland dancing, heavy events, solo piping, light field events, and the Scottish tug o’ war championships.

A host of international competitors are already lined up, and the weather forecast is looking good.

Sure to be a highlight this year will be the introduction of the Houff of Ury Hill Race, the first race of its kind for the town.

Runners will face a five-mile run incorporating 430ft of climbing. Registriation is from 10am at Mackie playing fields, and the race will start at 11.15am.

The £5 entry fee includes entry to the Games for the runner.

Stonehaven Highland Games chairperson Roger Barnett said: “We are right on track with the organisation and the weather forecast is looking good. We’ve had the usual enquiries from around the globe and all of the events look likely to have a high turnout.”

For younger Highland Games enthusiasts, there will be a mini Highland Games on Saturday (July 15).

All children are welcome to come along and participate in events including tossing the caber, tug o’ war, and the long jump.

Registration is from 1pm with events starting at 2pm.

For more information on the days events visit the website at www.stonehavenhighlandgames.com, search Stonehaven Highlad Games on Facebook or call on 07734212873.