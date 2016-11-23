Christmas is coming early to Auchenblae where the village hall will be transformed into a festive market place on Friday November 25. Auchenblae Christmas Market will be open from 6.30-8.30pm with around 25 stalls selling a huge variety of goodies for Christmas.

Auchenblae Pre-School Group is putting on their annual Christmas market to make your Christmas shopping easy and raise funds to invest in pre-school group equipment. Around 25 local businesses, both small and tiny, will offer a great range of Christmas gifts and treats, including handcrafted trinkets, decorations and cards, vintage and handmade jewellery, original art, fudge and much more. The group are excited to offer a selling opportunity for the Mearns Academy Young Enterprise Group, Celtic Array and are welcoming Laurencekirk’s Burnside Brewery who will be offering tasters of their craft beers with home delivery on all orders. There will be a fantastic raffle full of treats generously donated by local businesses and stall holders. Mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies will be included in the £3.50 entry fee (under 18s £2) with a family ticket for £12.

Chairman, Jacqui McAlister, said “We’re looking forward to a great night, supporting local businesses and charities including Auchenblae Pre-School Group and giving locals a chance to do a bit of stress-free Christmas shopping. It’s exciting to be able to put on an event that offers a great service to the community, helping small businesses and allowing us to invest in resources for our pre-school group. It’s also a great opportunity to invite people into our pre-school so please join us for a mug of mulled wine.”

Registered charity APSG operate a parent and toddler group, a 2s group and offer funded pre-school education for children up to the age of five. Regular and ‘drop in sessions’ are available. For more information please contact the group at auchenblaepreschoolgroup@gmail.com or via Auchenblae Pre-School Group on Facebook.