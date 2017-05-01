Bride says RNL ‘I do’

When RNLI Stonehaven press officer Susan Leiper chose the town’s Sea Cadet Hall as the venue for her wedding on Saturday, she hoped the day would be plain sailing.

While it was a wonderful day for Susan, her new husband Stuart and all of their friends and family, proceedings were interrupted when the RNLI crew’s pagers went off just as the guests were arriving.

The day couldn't go by without a nod to the RNLI

A post on the RNLI Stonehaven Facebook page said: “A small sailing dingy had overturned outside the harbour and the occupant was in the water. The Lifeboat Operations Manager Drew Lawson ran from the Hall to assist in launching the boat. The boat launched and the crew quickly located the dingy and assisted the casualty out of the water. They then towed the dingy back to the harbour.

Drew returned to attended the wedding and the crew refuelled and the boat was back on station.”

“The wedding went off without a hitch, and the bride and groom had a wonderful day. The crew would all like to wish the happy couple all the best for a very happy future together.”

The RNLI is a non-profit organisation which saves lives at sea.

This Sunday (May 7) they are holding a fundraising Welly Walk to raise money for kit for the Stonehaven volunteer lifeboat crew. Starting from the lifeboat boathouse at 2pm to Cowie and back, entry will be £10 for a family of 4 and £4 individual.

All are welcome to come along.