Former teacher pens ode to Stonehaven

A former teacher from Dunnottar Primary School has put pen to paper and composed a poem as an ode to Stonehaven.

83 year-old Eddie Copland, who in the poem describes his years at Dunnottar as the “best nine years of my life”, wrote to the Mearns Leader last week to share his poem, simply named ‘Stonehaven’’.

Stonehaven

What is it about Stonehaven

That makes us love it so?

The local people are friendly

But there’s so much more on show!

The local pubs make us so welcome

And there’s also the novelty train,

I’ve traveled on it twice

And intend to enjoy it again!

I was lucky enough to teach at Dunnottar

The best nine years of my life!

With classes of wonderful pupils

And never any problems or strife!

Then there’s the wonderful Boardwalk

Where strangers pass, smile and say “Good day”

Makes a visit to Stonehaven

Think isn’t this a wonderful way?

Then the beautiful little harbour

Like something from a film set!

It cannot get any better - but

I’m not finished, just yet!

The wee museum at Tolbooth

A little treasure to behold!

Worth an interesting visit

For Stonehaven’s history to be told!

Now very close to Stonehaven

Is the famous Castle of Dunnottar!

A wonderful place of history

It just couldn’t get any better!

The history of this famous place

The Crown Jewels in the past!

Make the castle a must visit stop

Your first time won’t be your last!