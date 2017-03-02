Mearns Camera Club ‘Still Life’ competition results

Mearns Camera Club’s second set subject competition of the 2016-76 session was judged on Monday Night at their weekly meeting, in Stonehaven Community Centre.

The set subject for this competition was ‘Still Life’.

Judge, David Clark, who had judged Mearns club competitions before, said he enjoyed looking at the work and found them interesting and good fun.

He outlined his judging criteria saying he always looked first for pictures that made an immediate impact before studying them more closely in terms of composition, focus and detail.

He also added that the standard was very high with a lot of quality images on view. His comments on the images were insightful and mainly supportive.

Top results on the night were :- Intermediate Mono Print: 3. ‘Guitar’ by Graham Griese (14 points), 2. ‘For Those About to Rock’ by Ian Lawrence (15 points), 1. ‘Spanner Head’ by June Gold (19 points).

Advanced Mono Print: 3. ‘Pasta and Bottles’ by Mark Woodfin (16 points), 2= ‘Boots’ by Pat Copner (17 points) 2= ‘Seashore Sculpture’ by Alan Belton (17 points), 1.‘X-Ray’ by Brian Doyle (19 points).

Intermediate Coloured Print: 3. ‘Saxaphone And Case’ by Graham Griese (14 points), 2. ‘Oiling Future Plans’ by Ian Lawrence (16 points), 1. ‘Bag Of Pears’ by June Gold (18 points).

Advanced Colour Print: 3.=‘Cut Asparagus’ by Mike Reid (17 points), 3=. ‘Auld Boots by Alan Belton (17 points), 3= ‘Pumpkin Guard’ by Iain Wood (17 points), 3= ‘Rose Study’ by Pat Copner (17 points), 2. ‘A Reflection Of Fruit and Veg’ (18 points), 1. ‘Fancy a Curry’ by Brian Doyle (19 points).

Intermediate Projected Digital Image: 2. ‘Red, Yellow, Orange’ (17 points), 1. ‘Sunlit Spanner’ by June Gold (18 points).

Adavanced Projected Digital Image: 2. ‘Daisy Roots’ by Alan Belton (18 points), 1. ‘Curled Leaf’ by Brian Doyle (19 points).

Neal Weston gave David a vote of thanks.

Mearns Camera Club is a group of enthusiastic photographers.

Members share skills and ideas and they participate in internal and external competitions in order to inspire and improve photographic

skills.

The club cover a wide range of experience and formats, from beginner to experienced, film to digital, and colour to black and white.

You can visit http://mearnscameraclub.co.uk/ to view more images.