Big Country to play two Stoney shows

Big Country close the year and their 30th Anniversary tour of ‘The Seer’ album with two Christmas shows in Stonehaven.

Steeped in a stunning catalogue of proud and stirring hit songs such as ‘Fields of Fire’, ‘Chance’, ‘In A Big Country’ (which sold 2 million), ‘East Of Eden’ and their biggest UK hit ‘Look Away’, along with massive albums such ‘The Seer’, ‘Steeltown’, ‘Peace In Our Time’ and the triple Grammy –nominated, ‘The Crossing’, Big Country continue to look beyond the next horizon.

The Stonehaven shows take place this Thursday and Friday (December 22 and 23) at 8pm in Stonehaven Town hall. Tickets are available from Ma Simpsons music shop on Evan Street.

The band – Bruce Watson (guitars/vocals); Mark Brzezicki (drums, vocals); Jamie Watson (guitars/vocals) will be augmented on stage by singer/guitarist Simon Hough and bassist Scott Whitley.

Formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members, the late Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson, both native of the band’s hometown Dunfermline in Scotland. Initially driven by a shared vision of widescreen guitar melody, harmony and lyric, the classic Big Country sound was further enhanced later that summer by the arrival of drummer Mark Brzezicki and bass player Tony Butler. This is the Big Country that (with Producer Steve Lillywhite), recorded the classic debut album ‘The Crossing’ in 1983.

The band broke massively worldwide with the release of the album’s classic singles ‘Fields Of Fire’, ‘Chance’ and signature song ‘In A Big Country’, which went on to become massive worldwide hits, selling over two million copies and driving ‘The Crossing’ to three prestigious Grammy nominations in the USA.

The run of success continued throughout the 1980′s with the release of the anthemic single ‘Wonderland’ and the second album ‘Steeltown’ (1984), which debuted at Number 1 in the UK and contained the hit singles ‘East Of Eden, ‘Just a Shadow’ and ‘Where The Rose Is Sown’.

