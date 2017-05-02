Bonny baby contest 2017

The hunt is on to find the Mearns Leader and Kincardineshire Observer Bonny Baby 2017.

Entrants will get a free photo session with Les Black Photography at the Stonehaven Baby Fair on Sunday May 28 at Stonehaven Town Hall.

Pictures of your Bonny Baby will appear in the Mearns Leader and friends and relatives will have a chance to vote - details on voting will be announced later. The first prize will be a framed 15x12 and second prize a framed 10x8 print. Les Black will host an online gallery of all images from the day and you will be able to purchase prints.

Bookings are now being taken for the event. To be eligible you should live in the Mearns Leader/Kincardineshire Observer circulation area and your child should be aged between newborn and three years.

To book contact Les Black Photography on (01569) 764880 or email lesblack@btconnect.com

Stonehaven baby Fair takes place on Sunday May 29 from 10am-2pm in Stonehaven Town Hall and attracts over 25 exhibitors with a fantastic raffle in aid of local organisation Homestart.

Last year’s winner was little Matthew Anderson (pictured).

A raffle will be held at the Stonehaven Baby Fair, with proceeds going to Friends of the Special Nursery - Aberdeen Neo-natal Unit, so make sure you buy raffle tickets and give a donation for the goody bag which each visitor will receive.

The Hall will be packed with stalls with everything you need for you and your baby.