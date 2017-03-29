Grassic Gibbon Centre annual dinner

The first event of the Grassic Gibbon Centre’s silver anniversary year was the annual supper which was held last Saturday.

The guest speaker was centre chairman and Grassic Gibbon enthusiast, Jim Brown MBE. Jim (front centre) is pictured with top table guests and centre directors.

Jim, a well-known after dinner speaker, was born and brought up in the Mearns, educated in Fettercairn, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

On Easter Sunday (April 16) at 1.30pm for the first time the centre will host an Easter Egg Hunt. This is a free event and places are limited. Events continue on Saturday, April 22, at 7.30pm when they welcome back to Arbuthnott, Dick Wardell, one of the UK’s finest acoustic blues musicians, for an evening of Supper and Song with his band the Moonshinin’ Boys. For further details contact: Isabella Williamson at the Grassic Gibbon Centre on 01561 361668 or E-mail:isabella@grassicgibbon.com

The centre is open every day between 10am and 4.30pm until October.