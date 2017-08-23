Harbour Festival this Sunday

The annual Stonehaven Harbour Festival will take place on Sunday, and with a packed schedule it looks like there will be plenty of fun in store.

This year’s event will be opened by “Splasher”, the mascot of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool.

Splasher has taken time out from his busy day job entertaining the boat trips from Aberdeen with his friends and occasional appearances at the Open Air Pool.

This year the event is entitled “Seaside Holidays Then and Now” and will be raising money for the Open Air Pool with funds raised going towards the repair of the pool covers damaged earlier this year.

So be sure to come along, bring the children to see “Splasher”, enter the sandcastle competition and dress up in period costume of days gone by.

There will be the usual attractions including three local lifeboats, from Stonehaven, Montrose and Aberdeen, subject to any call-outs. There is a good range of stalls selling food and local community organisations promoting themselves. The funfair ride and bouncy castles will also be there.

The sea cadets will demonstrate their skills on the water and we have the very popular Raft Race with excellent prizes to donate to your favourite charity.

There will also be a wide range of places to eat.

The event opens at 11am, preceded by the Newtonhill Pipe Band escorting “Splasher” to the harbour.

So come and have a great day and support all these local causes.

The Treasure Hunt will begin at 11am and go on all afternoon until 3pm, the sandcastle competition takes place at 11am, there will be a Skiff demonstrations and rides from 11.15 onwards, and at 11.30am there will be an RNLI Inshore Lifeboat/ HM Coastguard demonstration, followed by a display from Stonehaven Sea Cadets at 12pm.

Newtonhill Pipe Band will be back at 12.30pm, and the “Seaside Holidays Then and Now” fancy dress parade will take place at 1pm. “9 to 5 the Musical” will be enteratining at 1.15pm, followed by another demonstration from the RNLI and Coastguard at 1.45pm.

At 2.30pm the ever popular Raft Race will be held in the Inner Harbour, followed by entertainment from Ella Winter and Martin JJ Simpson Music at 3.15pm. Prizegiving takes place at 3.45pm, bringing the festival to a close at 4pm.

If you are going along, you can send us your photos to news@mearnsleader.com