Heritage event extended due to demand

The Heritage Event organised by Fettercairn Public Property Committee to raise people’s awareness of their rich heritage and the importance of their village hall as part of the built heritage of Fettercairn, and it’s connection with the great Estates of Fasque, Fettercairn and The Burn, was so successful and created so much interest that they have decided to hold the event over this coming weekend (May 6 and 7) in the Church from 10am-4pm.

There were a variety of displays which captured the interest of those in attendance.

The old films of Fettercairn Show, Sunday School and Church Events made in the fifties by the then Rev. Ewen Maclean, caused much interest and were a wonderful trip down memory lane, with many familiar faces named. The ‘History of Fettercairn’ School display by Fettercairn Primary School and the display of school photographs, had people thrilled to recognise themselves in old photographs. There were several mini- school reunions, with old friends meeting up after many years. The war exhibition was very touching, and again brought people together who were able to recall past events. The History of the estates of Fettercairn, Fasque and Balbegno had the young people interested to learn more about their history. The Fettercairn Brownies display of their pictorial interpretation of Sir William Ewart Gladstone’s visit to Fettercairn’s new hall prior to its opening had a charming innocence which made that little know fact come to people’s attention.

The recent addition of the beautifully letter written to the tenants of Fettercairn Estate, thanking them for their recent wedding present from Lady Harriet Jane Forbes-Trefusis and the original invitation to the Golden Wedding Celebration of Lord and Lady Clinton in 1936 caused great interest, as did the letters from Archibald Cowie Cameron to Andrew Carnegie asking for a donation to build the Public Hall and Andrew Carnegie’s reply granting £150 on condition that the village of Fettercairn raised the remaining £150 required to complete the hall. These letters have only recently come to light. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see it for yourself.