Mackie’s gets creative for #SundaySundae

This Sunday (July 17) is National Ice Cream Day – and Scotland’s number one producer is looking to make it a special sundae.

Mackie’s of Scotland hopes to inspire its sweet-toothed fans with a series of new, mouth-watering video recipes, shot in a distinct first person style using its famous produce.

The family firm, based on Westertown Farm near Inverurie, is now encouraging the nation’s ice cream lovers to share their own sundae creations in celebration of the special occasion.

Marketing Director and sibling owner, Karin Mackie, who also plays a starring role as the visible hands in each short clip, said: “What a huge amount of fun we’ve had making these videos and rekindling our love of ice cream sundaes.

“How-to recipe videos are taking the internet by storm – they are eye catching and look remarkably fun and simple and we wanted to apply it to ice cream sundaes and remind people how easy, delicious and sociable they can be.”

All four videos will be shared on the Mackie’s website and social channels, as well as to its 40,000 ‘Friends of Mackie’s’ subscribers.

Of the four clips, the recipes tipped to be early fan favourites are: a modern scoop on the retro banana split using hot bananas - and in a move away from the traditional British Knickerbocker Glory style of sundae – an Italian affogato (ice cream scoops drowned in coffee).

In the run up to National Ice Cream Day, firm has also been surveying its ‘Friends of Mackie’s’ to get a picture of wider sundae trends.

Of a total 2,059 respondents, 42 per cent only enjoy sundaes in the summertime and almost 50 per cent announced the traditional Knickerbocker Glory as their ultimate ice cream dessert.

Karin added: “Following the first four, we are already looking for ideas to make more recipe videos; and hope to create some new classics with the ultimate dream of developing our own Mackie’s classic sundae.

“There’s also been a real debate as to what qualifies as a sundae, but I feel if the star of the show is ice cream and it is fun to make – it counts!

“If we can inspire anyone to get creative with their sundaes on National Ice Cream Day we’ll consider that a real success.”

To share your creation with Mackie’s, send your photos to: sundae@mackies.co.uk or use the Twitter hashtag: #SundaySundae