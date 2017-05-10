Marykirk gears up for Raft Race

With the countdown well and truly on to this year’s Marykirk Raft Race, the committee are gearing up for another great race day.

Held annually, the fundraising race sees teams making their way down a 1.6mile stretch of the River North Esk, finishing at the bottom of the village.

The race starts at 12noon on Sunday May 21, and if you don’t fancy making your way to the village via a raft there will still be plenty for you at the park which will be open from 1pm – 7pm.

New for this year, The Critter Keeper will be doing shows during the afternoon. His ‘critter crew’ consists of a wide variety of exotic animals and insects including snakes, lizards, spiders and tortoise and the shows are set to be a great chance for people to get up close and find out more about the creatures. Tickets for the 1pm and 4pm show are £5 per person, and are on sale now from Nature’s Garden Greengrocer in Montrose.

The park will also have a bouncy castle, footpool, skittles and other games and fun for all ages. There will be plenty of food options for you, including Stonehaven’s The Bay Fish & Chips.

There will be an inflatable pub, managed by MSG Events, and live music throughout the afternoon from local musicians including Logan Morrison, Sandy Mathers and Montrose band Georgia Crawl. Due to a change in licensing laws, only alcoholic drinks purchased from the bar will be allowed within the park.

Turnout of teams is looking strong, and alongside groups of adventurous individuals they include teams from Friends of Carronhill, Marykirk Primary School and Mearns Allsorts, all local groups supported by the raft race.

A committee member added; “The raft race is a great chance to put teamwork into action, and we’re delighted to have two teams from Montrose business networking group BNI Nexus entered. The teams will have a host of local small businesses represented, and we’d encourage any other businesses, big or small, to get in touch to enter their own raft and get a wee competition going with them all!”

Even at this late stage raft entry is still open – race packs can be collected from the Marykirk Hotel, by emailing raftracemarykirk@gmail.com or sending a message through the facebook page.

All monies raised on the day go towards local charities and groups including Carronhill School, Mearns Allsorts, Cash for Kids and other local groups and charities.