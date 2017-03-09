Midsummer Beer Happening: Tickets on sale on Thursday

Looking for tickets to one of the biggest and best beer festivals in Scotland? It so happens you’re in luck.

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven goes on sale from tomorrow (Thursday, March 9), and will include a limited release of much-sought after weekend passes for the three-day celebration of brewing to be held from Thursday, June 15, to Saturday, June 17.

Organisers expect a huge demand for tickets to this, the third Beer Happening to be held in a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park.

“Ever since we announced the dates for this years Happening, people from around the UK - and further afield - have been asking when they can buy tickets,” said organiser Robert Lindsay.

“From Thursday the wait will be over and we expect a flurry of activity on our website - especially for the weekend passes. As in previous years, when they are gone they are gone.”

The Happening is a heady mix of the finest real ales, craft and Belgian beers which the team behind the Happening can find after scouring the length and breadth of the country and the Continent.

Robert said there will, once again, be 140 different beers on offer at Scotland’s biggest beer festival to be held under canvas, which last year attracted 4,500 visitors.

“There has been an explosion of craft brewing in the UK in recent years, with more breweries and more beers coming on stream every year,” Robert said.

“There will be some old favourites, some new ones to be discovered and certainly more choice in one place than you can hope to find.”

The Happening will again offer an alfresco food court with local companies offering the best in local produce, from award winning fish and chips to highly-acclaimed burgers and medal winning ice cream.

In the mix will also be the Happening’s renowned music strand, offering a mix of stunning local bands from the quirky to the traditional to the rising stars of the North-east’s music scene.

And if you fancy a bit of exercise before your beer, the cycling Sportive will be back with some even bigger challenges to take on. Entry for the Sportive, which grows in popularity each year, will also be available from Thursday.

Also on Thursday, tickets will go on sale for the Happening’s much sought-after corporate dinner, where a limited number of guests can enjoy a fine dining experience at The Marine Hotel, matched with quality beers.

To buy tickets visit www.msbh.co.uk