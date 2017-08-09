MSP to host local tea party

A North East MSP is doing his bit to brew up support for a national charity by hosting a Blooming Great Tea Party during his constituency surgery.

Scottish Conservative Liam Kerr will use his Johnshaven public surgery on August 11 to help support the Marie Curie fundraising drive.

People across the UK are organising tea party events to raise funds to help pay for Marie Curie nurses to look after more patients with terminal illnesses.

Mr Kerr will play host at Johnshaven Village Hall from 11.15am to 1.15pm. In addition to the tea, home bakes will be served while there will also be a raffle.

He said: “This is a great cause and I am delighted to play a small part by hosting a tea party at my surgery in Johnshaven.

“Marie Curie nurses do fantastic work supporting people with terminal illness. Just £20 raised can pay for an hour of nursing care for a person living at home, while £180 could cover the cost of a nine-hour night shift.

“Given stretched pubic budgets at our health boards and councils, organisations such as Marie Curie are playing an increasing role.

“I know there are hundreds of similar fundraising events taking place all over the country. Every little bit helps and I hope local people can come along and join me on August 11.”

