Musical Minister to perform at fundraising event

Newly-appointed Portlethen Churh Minister, Rev Rodolphe Blanchard-Kowal, is set to perform at a fundraising event in September.

Rev Blanchard-Kowal moved from Cognac in France to be the new minister at Portlethen Parish Church.

Rodolphe and his family will perform “Baroque Music and Scottish Songs” at the Jubilee Hall in Portlethen at 7.30pm on Saturday September 16.

The concert will include music from Henry Purcell, traditional Scottish songs and French instrumental suites of Marin Marais. Rodolphe will play bass viol, his wife Virginie will sing mezzo-soprano and two of their sons will play the harpsichord.

Food will be prepared by John Watson and will include vegetarian and vegan options.

Tickets are £15 per person and all proceeds go to the Jubilee Hall Project.

To book tickets please email Irene White at irenewhite70@yahoo.com or come into the Jubilee Café on a Wednesday between 10am and 12noon.

If you have an event coming up that you would like us to feature, email us at news@mearnsleader.com