Open Air Pool set to open for 84th season

Tomorrow morning (Saturday May 27) will mark the opening for the season of Stonehaven’s open air pool.

Hopefully the sun will still be shining at 10am on Saturday when the Queen’s personal representative for Kincardineshire, Lord-Lieutenant Carol Kinghorn, will formally open Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool for its 84th season.

Newtonhill Pipe Band, aided and abetted by the Pool’s cuddly dolphin mascot, Splasher, will also join in the fun and a disco will play through until 2pm with the Pool itself open until 6pm.

“I am always delighted to be involved with the Stonehaven Open Air Pool,” said the Lord-Lieutenant, “as it is such an important attraction for the town and indeed the whole area.

“I am aware that the Friends of the Pool have been working tirelessly since it closed last September to ensure it is ready and looking its best for the 2017 season. Aberdeenshire Council, which owns the Pool, has also had the huge water filters replaced in recent weeks so that the quality of the clean, warm sea water can be maintained.”

Members of the Friends of the Pool, a registered charity, have contributed an estimated 5,000 hours of volunteer labour and highly skilled work to refurbish the ladies’ changing rooms and the gents’ toilets, clean, scarify and repaint, ready the chute for remedial safety work and promote the Pool in a variety of ways. Considerable time was also spent on converting the coin-return lockers to accept both new and old pound coins and in raising funds to meet the costs of tools and materials, repair one pool cover and replace the other.

Chairman of the Friends Pete Hill reported: “It came as a very nasty shock to discover, just a couple of months ago, that the damage done by high winds towards the end of last season had rendered one of our thermal pool covers virtually useless and we have had to replace this at very short notice. “Fortunately, the other cover can be repaired, but it is not expected to last longer than this summer season. Needless to say, we are busy fundraising for the two covers and the replacements will have a specification which we believe will be up to whatever the Stonehaven summer weather may bring.”

The pool covers are vital to ensure the water temperature can be maintained when the Pool is closed and also they also help to keep debris out of the water.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Head of Lifelong Learning & Leisure, John Harding, added: “The opening of the season at Stonehaven Open Air Pool is always an event to remember and means a great deal to the local community and Friends.

“I would particularly like to thank the Friends and council employees for their hard work every year - without such great partnership working it wouldn’t be the success that it is.

“I hope the sun smiles on Stonehaven over the summer and that everyone who uses the pool remembers their unique experience at what is a star attraction for the area.”

Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool is unique – it is the only Olympic-size, heated seawater, art deco open air pool in the whole of the UK. The seawater taken from Stonehaven Bay is filtered, treated and heated to 29°C (84°F) which makes it warmer (and cleaner!) than the Mediterranean for most of the summer. From Saturday 27 May it will be open daily until Sunday 3 September. Full details of opening times can be found on the official website www.stonehavenopenairpool.co.uk on Facebook (Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool) and Twitter (@StoneyPool).