Opening of annual Inverbervie art show draws near

The opening of Inverbervie’s annual art show is drawing near.

The art show opens at The Burgh Halls on Saturday night (April 1) from 7 until 10pm with an opportunity to chat to some of the artists.

The show will then be open from Sunday (April 2) until the following Sunday (April 9) daily from 10am until noon, 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm with donations at the door and refreshments served in the mornings and afternoons only,

The New Burgh Hall Committee would like to invite you to see what’s new this year with local arts and craft stalls along side some exciting artists from the North-east of Scotland and several Inverbervie residents too.