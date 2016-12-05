Panto at Stonehaven Town Hall this week

If you are it already in the festive spirit, you are guaranteed to be full of Christmas cheer by the end of this week, as the Ury Players’ pantomime, Cinderella, is on in Stonehaven Town Hall from this Wednesday (December 7).

Billed as “a traditional pantomime telling of the much loved fairy tale”, the Ury Players never fail to delight with their annual show which is always a highlight in the busy run up to Christmas.

The show runs until Saturday (December 10). Curtain up 7.30pm, with an additional 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets cost £10, concessions £8 and they are available from The Rose Bowl, Barclay Street, Stonehaven.