Pool opens next week

With just over a week to go until the opening of Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool on Saturday May 27, the Friends of the Pool are stepping up their fundraising and promotional activity.

A new venture for the Friends is a competition for local school children, not only to enliven the Pool’s displays in the Stonehaven Library windows, but also to remind local families that they have a unique facility on their doorsteps. Working with Arduthie, Carronhill, Dunnottar, and Mill of Forest schools, the Friends invited pupils to enter drawings in a competition to win family day tickets for the Pool. The drawings have now been judged by members of the Friends Committee and are on display in the Library windows until Friday May 26. The drawings will then be exhibited at the Pool on opening day, when the winners will be presented with their prizes.

Chairman of the Friends, Pete Hill said: ‘we are delighted with the standard of the drawings, in fact our cuddly dolphin mascot, Splasher, was heard to say they are all really fantastic! We hope to see the artists and their families on opening day. We can also guarantee a real fun event at the Race Night and do hope that local people will buy tickets and come along to support our Pool covers fund.’