Search

Stonehaven artist Bern is offering free workshops

Artist Bern Ross.
Artist Bern Ross.

Stonehaven artisit Bern Ross will be offering free workshops during North East Open Studios (NEOS), which runs from September 9-17.

The one-to-one workshops will allow interested visitors to create their own painting (or sculpture) based on something they’ve seen in the three rooms at Bern’s studio at 6 Westfield Court, Stonehaven.

She said: “I love running these free workshops, not least because I spent my working life teaching on a one-to-one basis, and it is such fun! The end result for the participant is a work of art that’s very personal to them but has a professional edge to it.