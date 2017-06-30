Stonehaven Window Competition starts on Monday

With the school summer holidays drawing near our local shops and businesses will be yet again challenging participants by hiding out-of-place objects in their windows.

The proceeds from the competition go towards maintaining Stonehaven’s Christmas lights. The Window Competition runs for each of the seven weeks of the school summer holidays from each Monday at 12noon to the following Monday at the same time. Entry forms cost £1 and can be purchased from My Beautiful Caravan. The competition will begin on Monday July 3. Winners aged 8 and under win £8, winners aged 9 and over win £10 Each category also wins a family day ticket for the Open Air Pool.