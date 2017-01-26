A fun show poking fun at Scotland’s Burns Night traditions is coming to Stonehaven.

With the birth of our national bard, Robert Burns, about to be celebrated, Stonehaven Hall hosts Third Degree Burns, a two-act musical farce about a Burns supper that goes wrong, and features traditional and maybe not so traditional music by three musicians who are also members of the seven-strong cast.

Set in the hall of the small Scottish village of Auchenweary on or around Burns night. All the local worthies are, of course, invited as they are each year without fail to celebrate the great Bard in the traditional way.

The show takes place at Stonehaven Town Hall on April 27 and April 28 at 7.30pm, and April 30 at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 (£8 concession) and are available from Ma Simpsons on Evan Street, or online at www.masimpsons.com.