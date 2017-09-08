What’s On in Kincardine and Mearns

Here’s our list of what’s on in the coming weeks in the local area.
If you have an event you would like us to add to our list, email news@mearnsleader.com
Thursday, September 7
Ladies Club
Laurencekirk Ladies Club – The Drama Wifie’s will entertain. New members welcome.
Friday, September 8
Whist
Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist, 7.30pm
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Steve Turner
Saturday, September 9
Social Dancing
Stonehaven Town Hall. Social Dancing - Ballroom, Latin and Sequence. 8pm - 11pm. Tickets at the door. For further information contact 01569-764130
Country Music Club
Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Duke Boys
Coffee Morning
Laurencekirk Bowling Club Coffee Morning, 10am-12 noon at the Bowling Club, Garvock Road, Laurencekirk. Cake Stall, Bottle Stall, Pick a Number, Raffle & Target Bowls. Entry £2 (£1 for children). All welcome.
Silent Auction
Fettercairn Public Property Committee ‘Silent Auction’, Fettercairn Church Hall, 1.30-4pm. Viewing 10am-12 Noon. Donations of new and good quality items greatly appreciated. Please contact Morag Christie (01561) 340207 or Helen Thomson 01561 340309. In aid of much needed funds for urgent structural renovations to Fettercairn Public Hall.
Sunday, September 10
Summer Cream Tea
Dickson Hall, Laurencekirk. 2-4pm. Enjoy selection of sandwiches and home bakes with a refreshing cup of tea or coffee. Last chance for this year.
Monday, September 11
Drop-in Cafe
Fettercairn Public Property Committee Drop-in Cafe, Fettercairn Church Hall from 2-4pm. Home-baking, Sales Table, Activity Table for children and Play Area for children. Donations of raffles/ baking greatly appreciated. Funds in aid of Fettercairn Public Hall renovations.
Tuesday, September 12
Senior Citizens
Laurencekirk Senior Citizens. Meetings are held in the Masonic Hall. 1.30pm
Friday, September 15
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session
Saturday, September 16
Country Music Club
Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - George McIntosh Duo
Wednesday, September 20
Mearns Ladies Probus
Mearns Ladies Probus Club: New session starts at 10am in the Crown Hotel, High Street, Laurencekirk. All existing members are welcomed back and we extend a warm invitation to anyone new to join us. Topic: ‘Awareness of Frauds and Scams’. Speaker PC Marron.
Friday, September 22
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Extended spot - Arty Hepple
Saturday, September 23
Auction
Auchenblae Village Hall. Grand Silent Auction and Bric-a-Brac Sale with Soup and Sweet Lunches. Further details to follow.
Friday, September 29
Music
Paulo Martini Tribute to Paolo Nutini, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are priced £15 std, £12 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Maria Dunn & Shannon Johnson
Saturday, September 30
Music
Hells Bells, Stonehaven Town Hall.Tickets are priced £17.50 std, £15 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons
Country Music Club
All Day Festival - 1pm till late. Donna Wilde, Still Water, James Wood, Cimarron, Rob, Ryan & Mike. To book contact (01561) 377638
Sunday, October 1
Soup & Sweet Lunch
Drumlithie Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, 12-1.30pm
Monday, October 2
Social Club
Laurencekirk Ladies Social, 7.30pm in the Dickson Hall - “Pet Jamart”. New members also welcome.
Thursday, October 5
Dance Class
Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm
Friday, October 6
Whist
Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session
Sunday, October 8
Soup & Sweet
Laurencekirk Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, noon till 1.30 pm at the Clubhouse, Garvock Road . Cost £5 (£3 for children).
Tuesday, October 10
Dance Class
Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm
Wednesday, October 11
Senior Citizens
Laurencekirk Senior Citizens, meeting in the Masonic Hall.
Friday, October 13
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Jefferson Hamer
Sunday, October 15
Woodland Walk
Guide Dogs Stonehaven Walk and Talk, Dunnottar Woods. Registriation £5. All welcome to go along.
