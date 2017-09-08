What’s On in Kincardine and Mearns

Here’s our list of what’s on in the coming weeks in the local area.

If you have an event you would like us to add to our list, email news@mearnsleader.com

Thursday, September 7

Ladies Club

Laurencekirk Ladies Club – The Drama Wifie’s will entertain. New members welcome.

Friday, September 8

Whist

Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist, 7.30pm

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Steve Turner

Saturday, September 9

Social Dancing

Stonehaven Town Hall. Social Dancing - Ballroom, Latin and Sequence. 8pm - 11pm. Tickets at the door. For further information contact 01569-764130

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Duke Boys

Coffee Morning

Laurencekirk Bowling Club Coffee Morning, 10am-12 noon at the Bowling Club, Garvock Road, Laurencekirk. Cake Stall, Bottle Stall, Pick a Number, Raffle & Target Bowls. Entry £2 (£1 for children). All welcome.

Silent Auction

Fettercairn Public Property Committee ‘Silent Auction’, Fettercairn Church Hall, 1.30-4pm. Viewing 10am-12 Noon. Donations of new and good quality items greatly appreciated. Please contact Morag Christie (01561) 340207 or Helen Thomson 01561 340309. In aid of much needed funds for urgent structural renovations to Fettercairn Public Hall.

Sunday, September 10

Summer Cream Tea

Dickson Hall, Laurencekirk. 2-4pm. Enjoy selection of sandwiches and home bakes with a refreshing cup of tea or coffee. Last chance for this year.

Monday, September 11

Drop-in Cafe

Fettercairn Public Property Committee Drop-in Cafe, Fettercairn Church Hall from 2-4pm. Home-baking, Sales Table, Activity Table for children and Play Area for children. Donations of raffles/ baking greatly appreciated. Funds in aid of Fettercairn Public Hall renovations.

Tuesday, September 12

Senior Citizens

Laurencekirk Senior Citizens. Meetings are held in the Masonic Hall. 1.30pm

Friday, September 15

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session

Saturday, September 16

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - George McIntosh Duo

Wednesday, September 20

Mearns Ladies Probus

Mearns Ladies Probus Club: New session starts at 10am in the Crown Hotel, High Street, Laurencekirk. All existing members are welcomed back and we extend a warm invitation to anyone new to join us. Topic: ‘Awareness of Frauds and Scams’. Speaker PC Marron.

Friday, September 22

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Extended spot - Arty Hepple

Saturday, September 23

Auction

Auchenblae Village Hall. Grand Silent Auction and Bric-a-Brac Sale with Soup and Sweet Lunches. Further details to follow.

Friday, September 29

Music

Paulo Martini Tribute to Paolo Nutini, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are priced £15 std, £12 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Maria Dunn & Shannon Johnson

Saturday, September 30

Music

Hells Bells, Stonehaven Town Hall.Tickets are priced £17.50 std, £15 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons

Country Music Club

All Day Festival - 1pm till late. Donna Wilde, Still Water, James Wood, Cimarron, Rob, Ryan & Mike. To book contact (01561) 377638

Sunday, October 1

Soup & Sweet Lunch

Drumlithie Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, 12-1.30pm

Monday, October 2

Social Club

Laurencekirk Ladies Social, 7.30pm in the Dickson Hall - “Pet Jamart”. New members also welcome.

Thursday, October 5

Dance Class

Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm

Friday, October 6

Whist

Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session

Sunday, October 8

Soup & Sweet

Laurencekirk Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, noon till 1.30 pm at the Clubhouse, Garvock Road . Cost £5 (£3 for children).

Tuesday, October 10

Dance Class

Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm

Wednesday, October 11

Senior Citizens

Laurencekirk Senior Citizens, meeting in the Masonic Hall.

Friday, October 13

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Jefferson Hamer

Sunday, October 15

Woodland Walk

Guide Dogs Stonehaven Walk and Talk, Dunnottar Woods. Registriation £5. All welcome to go along.