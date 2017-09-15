What’s On in Kincardine and Mearns

Here’s our list of what is happening in the Kincardine and Mearns area in the next few weeks.

To add your event, email news@mearnsleader.com

Friday, September 15

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session

Saturday, September 16

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - George McIntosh Duo

Music Workshop

”Gie it a Go” drop in instrumental and song workshops - all ages and skills welcome. Stonehaven Community Centre, 1-4.30pm

Table Top Sale

Stonehaven Cats Protection will be holding a table top sale at the Planestones just off the Market Square in Stonehaven on Saturday September 16 from 10am-2pm. Come along and pick up a bargain and support a local worthy cause.

Wednesday, September 20

Mearns Ladies Probus

Mearns Ladies Probus Club: New session starts at 10am in the Crown Hotel, High Street, Laurencekirk. All existing members are welcomed back and we extend a warm invitation to anyone new to join us. Topic: ‘Awareness of Frauds and Scams’. Speaker PC Marron.

Friday, September 22

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Extended spot - Arty Hepple

Saturday, September 23

Auction

Auchenblae Village Hall. Grand Silent Auction and Bric-a-Brac Sale with Soup and Sweet Lunches. The village hall will be open for previewing the sale items from 7 - 8 pm on Friday and from 10.30am on the day itself. Bidding will stop at 1.30pm precisely.

Friday, September 29

Music

Paulo Martini Tribute to Paolo Nutini, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are priced £15 std, £12 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Maria Dunn & Shannon Johnson

Saturday, September 30

Music

Hells Bells, Stonehaven Town Hall.Tickets are priced £17.50 std, £15 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons

Country Music Club

All Day Festival - 1pm till late. Donna Wilde, Still Water, James Wood, Cimarron, Rob, Ryan & Mike. To book contact (01561) 377638

Sunday, October 1

Soup & Sweet Lunch

Drumlithie Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, 12-1.30pm

Monday, October 2

Social Club

Laurencekirk Ladies Social, 7.30pm in the Dickson Hall - “Pet Jamart”. New members also welcome.

Thursday, October 5

Dance Class

Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm

Friday, October 6

Whist

Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session

Sunday, October 8

Soup & Sweet

Laurencekirk Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, noon till 1.30 pm at the Clubhouse, Garvock Road . Cost £5 (£3 for children).

Tuesday, October 10

Dance Class

Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm

Wednesday, October 11

Senior Citizens

Laurencekirk Senior Citizens, meeting in the Masonic Hall.

Friday, October 13

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Jefferson Hamer

Sunday, October 15

Woodland Walk

Guide Dogs Stonehaven Walk and Talk, Dunnottar Woods. Registration £5. All welcome to go along.