What’s on Where

Have your say

Here’s our list of what’s happening in our local area in the coming weeks.

If you would like to add an event, please email news@mearnsleader.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Flower Show

Glenbervie Amateur Hortus Club Flower Show, 1.30 pm at Glenbervie House, Drumlithie. Contact Moira Duncan on 01569 740618 for more information.

Gala

Muchalls Gala, Muchalls Village Hall, 2pm to 4pm. Stalls including Tombola, Plants & produce, Raffle, Bric a brac , coconut shy and Afternoon teas

Gala

Portlethen Gala, Portlethen Academy (inside and outside), 12-5pm. Tam O-Shunter Land Train, Zorbs, Bouncy Castles, Slide, Fun Run, Pre-school Playzone, Pony Cycles

Golf

Stonehaven Golf Club Gents Open. Book online.

sunday august 20

Flower Show

St Cyrus Flower Show, 2.15pm.

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - James Wood

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Carson City

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29-SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Musical

9 to 5 The Musical, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are available from Ma Simpsons (www.masimpsons.com)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Wayne Stewart Duo

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Heritage Society

Auchenblae Heritage Society. Talk by Dr Christopher Pell, Consultant Psychiatrist at the former Sunnyside Royal Hospital, Hillside.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Health event

Stonehaven Young People’s Health and Wellbeing Event, 4.30-7pm, Mackie Academy

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Whist

Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist, 7.30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Social Dancing

Stonehaven Town Hall. Social Dancing - Ballroom, Latin and Sequence. 8pm - 11pm. Tickets at the door. For further information contact 01569-764130

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Duke Boys

Coffee Morning

Laurencekirk Bowling Club Coffee Morning, 10am-12 noon at the Bowling Club, Garvock Road, Laurencekirk. Cake Stall, Bottle Stall, Pick a Number, Raffle & Target Bowls. Entry £2 (£1 for children). All welcome.

Silent Auction

Fettercairn Public Property Committee ‘Silent Auction’, Fettercairn Church Hall, 1.30-4pm. Viewing 10am-12 Noon. Donations of new and good quality items greatly appreciated. Please contact Morag Christie (01561) 340207 or Helen Thomson 01561 340309. In aid of much needed funds for urgent structural renovations to Fettercairn Public Hall.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Drop-in Cafe

Fettercairn Public Property Committee Drop-in Cafe, Fettercairn Church Hall from 2-4pm. Home-baking, Sales Table, Activity Table for children and Play Area for children. Donations of raffles/ baking greatly appreciated. Funds in aid of Fettercairn Public Hall renovations.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Senior Citizens

Laurencekirk Senior Citizens. Meetings are held in the Masonic Hall. 1.30pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Concert

Coasts will be playing The Tunnels in Aberdeen as party of their huge UK tour.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - George McIntosh Duo