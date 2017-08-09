What’s on Where in Kincardine and Mearns

Have your say

Here’s our list of what’s coming up in the local aera.

If you would like us to add an event please email news@mearnsleader.com

Friday, August 11

Festival

Mearns Connections Festival - Mearns Connections Dinner, Guest Speaker Finlay Calder OBE, Musical Entertainment from Kirsten and John Tomlinson. 7 for 7.30pm, tickets £25.

Saturday, August 12

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Rob, Ryan & Mike. Grassic Gibbon Centre, Arbuthnott.

Festival

Mearns Connections Festival - Ballad Bus (Stained glass windows of Mearns churches), 10.30am-3pm, tickets £12.

Bothy Ballad Concert, with Geordie Murison, Allan Taylor, Jim Taylor and others. Stovies Supper. 7.30pm. Tickets £15

Sunday, August 13

Festival

Talk and Mearns book launch, 2pm, raffle donation of £5. Grassic Gibbon Centre, Arbuthnott.

Saturday, August 19

Flower Show

Glenbervie Amateur Hortus Club Flower Show, 1.30 pm at Glenbervie House, Drumlithie. Contact Moira Duncan on 01569 740618 for more information.

Sunday August 20

Flower Show

St Cyrus Flower Show, 2.15pm.

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - James Wood

Saturday, August 26

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Carson City

Sunday, August 27

Festival

Stonehave Harbour Festival

Tuesday, August 29-Sat, Sept 2

Musical

9 to 5 The Musical, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are available from Ma Simpsons (www.masimpsons.com)

Saturday, September 2

Country Music Club

Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Wayne Stewart Duo

Monday, September 4

Heritage Society

Auchenblae Heritage Society. Talk by Dr Christopher Pel, Consultant Physiologist at the former Sunnyside Royal Hospital, Hillside.

Tuesday, September 5

Health event

Stonehaven Young People’s Health and Wellbeing Event, 4.30-7pm, Mackie Academy