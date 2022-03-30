2022 sees a return of the ever-popular Turriff Show with a two-day spectacular.

The Turriff Show returns this year

The event has become renowned throughout the UK as a vibrant show that celebrates the best of the region’s farming, food and heritage.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the event for two consecutive years, due to Covid-19, the Turriff District Agricultural Association (TDAA), organisers of the historic event, have continued to dedicate their time to planning and organising for the return of a face to face event later this year.

Scotland’s biggest two-day agricultural show will come back stronger, says Turriff Show’s President, Alan Gaul. Fitting with the importance of beef in the region, the show will host the iconic Highland Cattle National Show and have unveiled Bridgend Aggregates as the main sponsor for the 2022.

Mr Gaul of Little Whiterashes, Turriff added: “We are delighted to have Bridgend Aggregates come on board as the main sponsor for 2022. The local family business has been a great help to TDAA over the years, including assisting with the development of the new Codona’s Funfair hardstanding area in 2019.

“We are also honoured to host the National Highland Cattle Show and are anticipating many livestock entries from the length and breadth of the country. It will be a tremendous sight on the Monday afternoon during the grand parade when we see these incredible animals paraded in front of thousands of spectators.”

In 2019 over 24,000 visitors made their way to Turriff Show to experience a variety of activities, 300+ exhibitor stands and the EQ Food and Drink Pavilion, which was launched in 2019 and hosted 50 stands featuring some of the best produce from Aberdeenshire, wider Scotland and beyond.

“What we have missed most about live events is the feeling of coming together for a shared experience – Turriff Show brings with it a huge buzz in the local community allowing people to catch up with friends they might only see once a year,” highlights Mr Gaul.

“With the last two years in the planning, we are looking forward to what will be a thrilling couple days at the Haughs in 2022, with more exciting announcements to come in due course.”

Helen Paterson, Show Secretary continued:

"Turriff Show is a fantastic family day out and one of the key dates in the North East farming calendar. Where else can you get up close to livestock, taste the best Scottish food and drink, experience the thrill and entertainment of the Main Ring, and see a large display of the latest tractors and machinery!?”

Early bird e-tickets for the event will be available from Monday 25th April 2022 and TDAA are advising visitors to plan ahead and purchase their tickets early.

Mr Gaul concluded, “We want all visitors to be able to attend whether it be for one day or two, so our advice is to purchase your e-tickets when they go live from the end of April to avoid disappointment.”