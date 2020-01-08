Climbing the property ladder

A leading North-east legal firm has announced an internal promotion.

Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCC&W) has boosted its residential property team with the appointment of David Smith to associate solicitor.

A graduate of Aberdeen University, Mr Smith has more than 10 ten years’ experience in the property sector and a comprehensive knowledge of the local housing market.

Since he joined the company, which has an office in Market Buildings in Stonehaven, in April 2018, he has been based at its residential property office in Aberdeen’s Union Street, where he has continued to specialise in residential property, advising clients on the sale, purchase and transfer of their homes and investment properties.

Mr Smith said: “I am excited to be continuing my career with RCC&W as an associate solicitor and to have the invaluable opportunity to expand upon my knowledge and experience within the local property market and sector.”

RCC&W’s residential property department deals with all aspects of the sale, purchase and financing of residential real estate across the North-east supported by a network of branch offices and financial services staff based in Stonehaven, Banchory, Ellon and Inverurie.

Managing partner Callum McDonald said: “I congratulate David on his well-deserved promotion within our firm.

“David’s skills will be invaluable to clients wishing to buy or sell their homes, in what we see as an improving and exciting housing market.”