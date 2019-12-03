Lisa celebrates business feat

A North-east accountancy firm director has reached a £1 million business networking milestone.

Lisa Bruce, of Acumen Accountants and Advisors, which has an office in Portlethen, has joined the Millionaire Givers’ Club.

She achieved the feat of passing on business referrals over seven years at a BNI Scotland North business networking group.

Lisa is a member of BNI Energy and has been in BNI for more than seven years.

The group meets weekly to share potential leads, build relationships and network.

BNI Scotland North, which has more than 380 members and has a group in Stonehaven, is owned by Aberdeen-based Angela and Bryan Kinghorn.

Lisa, who has been with Acumen for nearly 20 years, said: “BNI represents the most important part of my business networking strategy at Acumen. I’ve found that by helping others there is a huge commitment to give something back.”

Angela, executive director at BNI Scotland North, said: “We’re delighted to recognise Lisa’s achievement of passing on £1 million worth of business to BNI members over the past seven years.

“This a remarkable feat and one that typifies the givers’ gain attitude of business networking in BNI.”

BNI (Business Network International) is the largest face-to-face business networking referral organisation in the world.

It has more than 260,000 members in over 9000 groups operating across 70 countries.