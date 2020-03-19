Maryculter House to undergo major refurbishment

An historic Aberdeenshire hotel has announced a major refurbishment plan for 2020 with a six-figure investment.

Maryculter House on South Deeside Road will see all its 40 bedrooms and public areas transformed as part of the significant project, which will be completed this year.

New staff facilities form a key part of the redevelopment as the hotel’s commitment to investing in hospitality professionals is complimented with facilities and training.

During 2018-19 there was an increase in team members which included the appointment of managing director Peter Walker and head chef Alan Clarke.

Further recruitment is planned for this year.

Mr Walker said: “This is an exciting time for Maryculter House.

“We want to shine a light on the hotel and help attract visitors from near and far to the region.

“With such positivity surrounding tourism in the area, our collaborative partnerships with the world-famous Lonach and Braemar Highland Games, and the drive to showcase our hotel steeped in history surrounded by the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside and River Dee, we hope the refurbishment will play a considerable part in diversifying the hotel and attracting new customers.”

The independent and family-run hotel’s reputation for hospitality stretches back to its foundation by the Knights Templar in 1227.

Maryculter House still has some original features which will be preserved as part of the refurbishment.