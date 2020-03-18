Mearns developer shortlisted for awards hat-trick

Local property developer Fotheringham Homes has been shortlisted for three honours at the Scottish Home Awards 2020.

The family-owned firm, based in Gourdon, is a finalist in the coveted House of the Year award for The Cedar in Portlethen.

It is also nominated in the Show Home of the Year category for the new Parklands development at Marykirk, and Housing Development of the Year (small, private sale) for the company’s sold out Cairnwell development in Portlethen.

Judged by a panel of experts drawn from across the sector, this year’s competition attracted entries from more than 100 housebuilders, housing associations and support businesses.

Michael Fotheringham, director of Fotheringham Homes, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for not one, but three awards at this year’s Scottish Home Awards.

“In 2018 we were highly commended in the Small Development category and last year won the Best Age-Exclusive category, so I’m excited to see what this year brings.”

The awards ceremony will be on Thursday, June 11, in Glasgow’s Doubletree Hilton.