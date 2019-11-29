Portlethen firm celebrates 25th anniversary

A North-east recycling and waste-management firm, which has a centre in Portlethen, is celebrating 25 years in business.

Formerly A & M Smith Skip Hire, A & M Smith Recycling Services has invested £6 million over the past seven years across its two sites in the area.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company opened the doors of its second state-of-the-art recycling facility in Peterhead in 2012.

Last year it developed new office space and double weighbridge facilities along with extended processing capabilities at its 39-acre site at Bankhead, Portlethen.

Further significant investment has seen most of the company’s fleet of 16 trucks upgraded to new, low-emission vehicles within the last two years.

The firm has a workforce of 45.

Managing director Scott Smith said: “The company’s name change signifies our goal to prioritise recycling and derive maximum resources from the materials we manage on behalf of our clients.

“Since the company was established in 1994, we have invested heavily in our fit-for-purpose facilities that are designed to be as safe and efficient as possible.”

Alistair Speid, technical director, added: “We are committed to mitigating the impact of our operations on the environment. “Establishing two bases in the north and south of Aberdeenshire addresses this priority – being closer to our customers benefits them, as well as reducing the carbon footprint of trucks on the road.”