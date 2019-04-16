Stonehaven firm is awards finalist

A Stonehaven company has been shortlisted in this year’s Trades Awards.

KelDecor, managed by Gemma Kelly, is among four finalists in the Home/Building Improvement, Interior category.

The awards ceremony will be held at Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House on Friday, June 7.

Finalists have been announced after judges spent several weeks reading, scoring and discussing Trades Awards applications.

The chosen charity at the event this year is Sue Ryder.

The organisation supports people with complex needs and life-threatening illnesses across the UK and internationally.