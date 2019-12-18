Curtain set to go up on school show

Rehearsals are well under way at Mearns Academy for its first school show in seven years.

Disney’s High School Musical will be performed from January 14-16.

There is a cast of around 50 and the production will feature pupils from S1-6.

Carrie-Anne English, the school’s drama teacher, told the Leader: “As well as the on stage team, we have staff leading back stage production teams such as costumes, set, props and marketing with pupils getting involved in these areas too.

“The school has not had a show for a while because the head of music who used to spearhead the school productions retired and then there was a bit of a turnover of staff and staff maternity leave, but this year everything was in place for us to go for it 100%.”

The show is being spearheaded by the expressive arts department with Carrie as director, music teachers as musical directors, and the art teacher is set designer.

Musical numbers are being choreographed by a group of S5/6 girls.

Carrie added: “We really hope to see people from the local community coming along and enjoying the show.”