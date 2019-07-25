Firm support for local school project

An oil and gas services company has again supported a local school project aimed at shining a light on the world of work.

Staff at Enerquip, which specialises in torque machines, have continued their long-term backing for Portlethen Academy’s “Gear Up 2 Go” project.

It is designed to support young people in making the transition from the classroom to the workplace, training or further education.

The project is delivered by Community Learning and Development’s “Work with Young People” team at the academy.

Having just completed its ninth year, the project offers young people the chance to acquire skills and knowledge that will assist them in preparing for the next phase of their work, training or education journey.

As part of the programme, the Enerquip team visited the school to talk about the world of work and invited pupils to their Aberdeen premises.

Commenting on the success of this year’s project Andrew Polson, of Enerquip, said: “We have been supporting this project for eight years, even before Enerquip was founded, because we believe it is important to invest time in nurturing the workforce of the future.

“It is crucial that young people leave school empowered to make informed decisions about what to do next and, for us, it is critical to keep open lines of communication with them so that we can learn about their questions, challenges and aspirations.”

He added: “We hope that our involvement in Gear Up 2 Go will play a part in encouraging young people into our industry by giving them an insight into some of the opportunities which are available to them.”

Community Learning and Development worker Gordon Constable added: “The expertise, knowledge and funding provided by Enerquip are a vital part of the GU2G project.

“In trying to bridge the gap to the world following school, we hope to give our young people a meaningful and practical experience.

“Enerquip’s input provides this and certainly assists in preparing participants for the next stage in their development. This is an opportunity that widens horizons for all concerned and we are extremely grateful to Enerquip for their continued support in making the project a success.”

Enerquip is a market-leading specialist in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of torque machines and associated products.