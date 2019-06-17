Mackie fourth in Rock Challenge

Mackie Academy came fourth in the Global Rock Challenge 2019 Scottish Open Final.

Pupils were among nine schools competing for the title at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Friday night.

Mackie’s presentation was Every Man for Himself, set in April, 1912.

It told the story of a young family looking for a better life, tied down by the chains of social class as they set sail for a better future.

The competition was won by Kinross High School with Going, Going Gone.

The final at the Caird Hall attracted a large audience and was supported by a number of special guests and sponsors.