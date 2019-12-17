Mearns schools achieve the ‘Gold’ standard

Two more Aberdeenshire schools are celebrating having attained sportscotland’s Gold School Sport Award during the school year 2018/2019.

Bervie Primary School and Mearns Academy achieved the standard by demonstrating commitment to providing quality Physical Education (PE) and extra-curricular opportunities in their communities.

The School Sport Awards are a national, Lottery-funded initiative designed to encourage schools to continuously improve PE and school sport opportunities.

Their achievement means a total of seven schools across Aberdeenshire have now attained the Gold Award.

It aims to put young people at the forefront of decision-making and planning of PE and sport in their school.

The initiative helps schools to increase young people’s opportunities and engagement in PE and school sport, helps schools to put PE and school sport at the heart of their planning, practice and ethos and recognises and celebrates successful PE and school sport models.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Active Schools team works in partnership with schools across the area to support their School Sport Award activties and plays a key role in identifying current strengths and areas for improvement in PE and school sport.

The team can also help to introduce development plans aimed at improving any areas where challenges exist.

This process allows the Active Schools Team to further enhance its working relationships with key contacts within schools, school pupils themselves and local clubs, to ensure it provides sustainable pathways to long-term participation in physical activity.