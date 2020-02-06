Portlethen schools in catchment consultation

A statutory consultation to rezone a school catchment area of Portlethen is to be carried out this month.

It will seek views on an area of Hillside that would see new pupils moved away from Hillside School. Both Portlethen Primary School and Fishermoss School will be considered as part of the consultation.

The proposal to hold a consultation was added as a condition to a recent planning application for 175 new homes at Leathan Fields discussed by the area committee in December.

Hillside School has had an increasing pupil roll since it opened in 2016 and the numbers have “far exceeded” expectations when the building was designed. An extension to the school is currently being added, however rezoning pupils to another facility is thought to be the only viable option for the future.

The consultation was agreed by the education committee last Thursday.

Parent councils, parents, pupils, staff and local communities will get to have their say on the issue from Monday, February 10, to Friday, March 27, at Hillside School.