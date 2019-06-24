School’s boost from recycling

A small Aberdeenshire primary has gone from ‘rags to riches’ in recent years.

The Parent Council of Lairhillock School joined the Rag Bag Recycling Scheme and has never looked back.

Rag Bag is a free school fundraising scheme reusing and recycling unwanted textiles preventing them from ending up in landfill.

As an ‘Eco School’, Lairhillock is keen to promote recycling in all walks of life and the school is delighted that its textile and clothing recycling has really taken off.

It has been participating in the Rag Bag Scheme since 2013 and has raised more than £12,000.

Parent council chairperson Shona Grimmer said: “Not only is this eco friendly but it is also a fantastic way of boosting our school fundraising and in just a few short years we have managed to fund so many ‘extras’ that give the children richer learning experiences.

“These items include a couple of i-Pads for each of the classes from Nursery to Primary 7, Dash and Dot robots, an educational drone, Dynamic Movement Skills activity mats, and even part-funding of an outdoor classroom shelter - which itself is made from recycled milk cartons.

“Our aim is to reuse as many things as possible and prevent them going to landfill.”

Rag Bag is part of Nathans Wastesavers, a national textile recycling company which has been in operation since 1907.

Nathans collect unwanted textiles from charity shops, schools, community groups and also service textile banks throughout the UK.