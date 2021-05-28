North East Sensory Services deliver during lockdown

Graham Findlay is proud of the work of his staff and volunteers.

As restrictions ease, North East Sensory Services (NESS) has revealed the extent of its life-changing work over the past year.

The charity, which operates in Aberdeen, Dundee, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Moray, has adapted many of its lifeline services as a result of the pandemic, often delivering vital support remotely.

In the 12 months since the first lockdown, 1,554 people have received mental health and wellbeing support, including telephone calls with vulnerable elderly and/or shielding individuals and families with a sensory impaired child – providing emotional and practical support and reducing social isolation.

NESS has also helped with physical health, including delivering hearing aid batteries and organising socially distanced hearing aid repair, maintenance and cleaning for 465 users.

Visual impairment and hearing equipment has been delivered to 375 people, 345 vulnerable people have been signposted to foodbanks and supermarket delivery services, 168 people advised on employment rights and 42 deaf people have been supported through a British Sign Language social media group.

Graham Findlay, NESS chief executive of North East Sensory Services, said: “The past year has been incredibly challenging for people with sensory loss.