Aldi stores to trial reusable bags for loose fruit and veg

Aldi stores are trialling reusable bags for loose fruit and vegetables in an effort to cut single-use plastics.

From the end of November, will offer the bags as a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastic.

The drawstring bags are made from recycled plastic bottles and will be sold for 25p each.

It’s the supermarket’s latest step to reduce unnecessary plastic as it works towards reducing plastic packaging by 25 per cent by the end of 2023.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to cutting the amount of plastic that Aldi and our customers use, particularly excess or single-use plastic like produce bags.

“We are hopeful that our customers will embrace these new reusable produce bags whenever they’re buying loose fruit and veg and, together, we will be able to take more than 100 tonnes of plastic a year out of circulation.”

Earlier this year, Aldi trialled selling cabbages and cauliflowers without any plastic packaging in all Scottish stores.

Aldi is on track to have all own-label packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022.

Since 2018, it has removed more than 550 tonnes of plastic and replaced almost 3000 tonnes of unrecyclable material with recyclable alternatives.