Call for MSPs to recognise The Bay

The success of a Stonehaven eatery in a global food guide has caught the attention of the Scottish Parliament.

Eating fish and chips and drinking a bottle of Irn-bru in the picturesque setting of Stonehaven’s pebble-strewn beach was recently named as one of the world’s top food experiences in the Lonely Planet travel guide.

The Bay chip shop in Stonehaven, which is on the town’s beachfront, was named Britain’s highest ranking entry at 31. North East region MSP Liam Kerr has acknowledged owner Calum Richardson and team for their hard work with a Holyrood motion which urges the parliament to congratulate the shop and recognise its inclusion among the world’s top food experiences by maintaining consistently high standards.

He also urges MSPs to wish The Bay every success in the future.

Mr Kerr said: “Stonehaven has quietly built up a name for itself as one of the jewels of the north east. Because of great publicity in the likes of these Lonely Planet guides, it’s not just tourists in the know who will be coming for a fish supper and a walk along the beach. Calum and his team have done a great job building up a thriving business and I don’t think this will be the last time Stoney is mentioned as a top-rate British destination.”