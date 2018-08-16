Celebration of iconic cars at AllFord at Alford event

A record number of entries, a celebration of the iconic Escort and stunning racing cars are among the highlights at this Sunday’s popular AllFord at Alford event at Grampian Transport Museum.

Organisers believe this year’s event promises to be the best ever – and there are some significant anniversaries to celebrate.

In 1968 two of the most iconic Fords of the 90s were launched – the Escort and the Capri.

To mark this occasion the organisers will display 50 of the Escorts entered (mostly Mk1s and 2s) in a giant ‘50’ in the centre of the arena.

These cars are part of the record entry of over 230 Fords on display from the Model T through the ages to the very latest newly-launched Ford Focus, a model which also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The new Focus will be having its first public outing in the Nort-east thanks to AllFord supporter Lawrence of Kemnay and Ford Motor Co, who will also be in attendance.

Cars are coming from all over Scotland, from car clubs and individuals, with a number of very rare examples, and even some extremely rare and little known Ford cycles.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We are delighted with the support shown for AllFord this year.

“Ford has a special place in the hearts of motorists in the North-east, where there are many real enthusiasts with individual, much loved cars and some nationally important private collections.

“AllFord is an opportunity for the public to take a walk down memory lane, enjoying these cars whilst also seeing some of the very latest motoring technology. It will be a brilliant day out.”

Bob Shepherd tribute

During the afternoon judging will be carried out for the best vehicle presentation, with prizes for winners and runners-up in many classes.

One of the most popular this year will be the ‘People’s Choice’, voted for entirely by the people there in the day, with the winner receiving a very special trophy in memory of Bob Shepherd, of Station Garage, Torphins and Aberdeen, who sadly passed away in February. There is a tribute to Bob, who was a real Ford enthusiast and a member of the organising team, with 10 of his collection of ‘fast Fords’ on display, including the ex-Colin Macrae rally Ford Focus.

‘The Grid’

New for 2018 will be a display of Ford powered racing and rally cars on a grid in front of the grandstand.

For those whose enthusiasm is stimulated by these cars, the Ford display will include racing simulators to test your driving skills.

Self-parking demonstration

Lawrence of Kemnay will not only be bringing a range of the latest cars and SUVs, it will also be demonstrating the new self-parking technology live on its stand throughout the day.

Family entertainment

As well as the car displays there are some big trucks, a bouncy truck for the children and a range of interesting trade and catering stands.

Admission information

AllFord at Alford is open to the public from 11.30am to 4pm on Sunday, August 19. Entry is adult £6, concession £5, children 3-15 £1, under 3 free, Family (2 adults, 2 children) £11.

Visitors to AllFord will also be able to visit the museum for half price on the day. All details are on the museum website at www.gtm.org.uk