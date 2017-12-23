‘Dookers’ set to take the plunge

Hardy souls in Stonehaven and district are bracing themselves for this year’s ‘Nippy Dip’ at the town’s harbour, which will go ahead as usual on New Year’s Day.

Backed by the town’s community council, this year’s harbour plunge promises to be as popular as in previous years with funds raised going to Stonehaven RNLI and Friends of the Special Nursery Aberdeen Neo Natal Unit.

As even, participants are encouraged to go along in fancy dress and the more extreme the better, as the local Co-op has donated food vouchers for the best and most outrageous Dippy costumes. And there may be an opportunity of spotting some celebrity ‘dippers’

Phil Mills-Bishop, community council chairman, said: “I’ve put out a request for some of the Aberdeen FC first team footballers ​to ​come with their families​ in fancy ​dress​ ​and ​there may well be other celebrities ​D​ookers​.​ If they want to set up ​a​ ‘Sponsor M​y​ ​Dip/​Dook’ for the named charities they should go to ​the ​respective websites for information on how to do this.”

Registration will be from 10am at the RNLI boatshed, with the dip under way by noon. The road to the harbour will be closed from 11am-1pm.​