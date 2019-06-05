Litter pick in memory of Sarah

A former colleague of an environmentalist killed in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash is to hold a litter pick in Stonehaven in her memory.

Sarah Auffret was among 157 people who died when a Boeing 737 MAX 8 came down in March bound for Nairobi from Addis Ababa.

She was on her way to attend a UN conference in her role as an advocate for clean seas.

Friends and former colleagues from around the world will be holding environmental events on her birthday - Sunday, June 16.

One of them is being organised in Stonehaven by Mike Scotting, a geologist who worked in the North Sea oil industry for more then 30 years and who knew Sarah well.

Mike, now a lecturer and guide on expedition cruise ships, said: “Sarah was an outstanding person, leader and activist. She touched the lives of thousands of people through her work as a guide in the Arctic and Antarctic.

“All around the world, friends, family, colleagues and many of the people whose lives were touched by Sarah’s enthusiasm for our environment will be carrying out a litter pick in her memory on her birthday.”

She was expedition leader on his first trip to Antarctica.

Sarah had just accepted a new position working for the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO) as an environmental activist campaigning to help keep the seas free from plastics and other waste.

Mike added: “As ever Sarah was incredibly enthusiastic and positive, she was really looking forward to making a big impact, which she did. And it was in that role she was heading to Nairobi when the flight crashed.”

Volunteers for the Stonehaven litter pick should gather on the beach near the open air pool at 3pm.

Local business The Bay has offered to remove or recycle the collected waste.