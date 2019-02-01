Little Mix cancel 2019 concert date in Aberdeen

Little Mix have announced the cancellation of their 2019 show in Aberdeen.

Representatives of the band said: “Due to unforeseen logistical issues Little Mix have unfortunately had to cancel their Aberdeen show, scheduled for October 4 2019.

“The band are really disappointed to not be able to make the show.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at TECA, said: “We’re sure the Aberdeen fans will be disappointed Little Mix are no longer coming to the city this year, however we hope to welcome them to TECA in the future.

“It’s unfortunate the band won’t make it to Aberdeen this year, however with some great shows scheduled and more announcements coming soon, there’s lots happening at TECA.”

Refunds are available from point of purchase.