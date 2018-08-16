New allotment assoction brings residents closer together

Residents both young and old gathered recently to celebrate National Allotment Week as they prepared to sow the seeds of Chapelton’s future.

The resident committee has created 16 new allotments, the Cairnhill Community Allotment Association, in a project which will see Chapelton’s diverse community come together to work the land.

One of the green spaces earmarked for community use by Elsick Development Company (EDC), the developer behind the new town, has been turned into a communal garden and allotment providing outdoor space for residents to come together and grow their own produce.

The Duchess of Fife, EDC director, said: “We’re really pleased that the space has been so well received. For all 16 plots to have been taken on by residents or organisations within the community ahead of launch is a tremendous result. It is testament to the committee for getting this initiative off to such a strong start.”

Charlie Craig, Chairman of the committee added: “We’ve been planning this for over a year now so to get everyone together today is a wonderful milestone to have reached. As you can see we have retirees, families and nursery children all involved and it’s really rewarding to see the community coming together in this way – all working together and sharing hints and tips.

“Some of us are very experienced gardeners, whilst others are complete beginners but we’re all willing to help each other along and, for me, that’s what a community allotment is all about.”

Futher information about the community garden and allotments in Chapelton can be found at https://cairnhillallotments.uk.